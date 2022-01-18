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Video: Biden Admin Says Russia Is Going To Carry Out A False Flag Attack On Itself To Justify Invading Ukraine
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421 views • January 18, 2022
The Biden administration announced Friday that it believes Russia will conduct a false flag attack and blame Ukraine as a pretext for invading the country.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-biden-admin-says-russia-is-going-to-carry-out-a-false-flag-attack-on-itself-to-justify-invading-ukraine/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-biden-admin-says-russia-is-going-to-carry-out-a-false-flag-attack-on-itself-to-justify-invading-ukraine/
Follow Us on Gettr! https://gettr.com/user/alexjones https://gettr.com/user/banneddotvideo
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