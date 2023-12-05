Rev 19. The 2nd Coming of God Answering Men's Questions. Are We Alone? What's The Meaning of Life?

Job and Revelation Volume 1 from The 2nd Coming of God’s Answers to Men’s Questions.





Are We Alone?

No, the Lord has been stepping back and hiding His face, power, glory, majesty, Bible, and the 6,000-year-old simulated universe that appears older so we could learn from the school of hard knocks how desperately we need the ways of God to save us from ourselves.





Why does God allow human suffering?

The reason the Lord hid away the Royal Law of Agape Love - the Bible from God for 6,000 years of humanity is because of its exceeding abundant power Eph. 3:20; Isa. 55:8ff. It is so powerful that the kingdoms of men can't exist in its presence. Satan never could have ruled over the kingdoms of men, Christ could never have been crucified, and evil men could not be ruling over the world today while we are starting to fight the good fight of faith in one faith from God Christianity for the next 43 years until the great and terrible day of the Lord 1 Cor. 2:6-16. The only way there is spiritual warfare now is because the Sword of the Spirit is the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15. Once the Bible is restored we will be in the second age of the kingdom of heaven, with peace on earth and with all spiritual blessings in Christ.





What is the meaning of life?

For 6,000 years, divided into two ages, men's jobs were to try their best to save themselves from ourselves in the Gnostic kingdoms, preaching and religions of men with Gnostic love as we learned and prepared ourselves, by learning that the ways of men do not work Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30, for the first and now the second end times, last days or 43 years of the great fight of faith where those with ears to hear and eyes to see now come out of Philo love alone and learn to love the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit with agape love, and our brethren, neighbors, and enemies as ourselves as in one true faith from God Christianity as we fight the good fight of faith to prepare for eternity in agape love after transforming our minds, Matt. 7:21ff; Rev. 18:4ff; 2 Pet. 1; Rom. 12:1.





It is time for those whom the Lord has called to stop contradicting the Prince of Peace. We can now be involved in the second age of the great commission and take the gospel of peace to the world!

