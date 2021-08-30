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BUSTED! IT DOES EXIST 💉 ☠️ VIDEO: PFIZER CEO SAYS HE WILL NOT GET HIS OWN VACCINE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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1361 views • August 30, 2021
This post was originally "Sunday Long Live"...but I pooched it..so you get this, instead...don't worry...keep reading!

📖

"I am 59 years old, in good health, my type is not recommended to get vaccination"

SO THERE YOU HAVE IT.

If his own shot is safe, why not?!?

🚨UPDATE🚨: JUST GOT THIS - https://gettr.com/post/p9c2bhce0d 🚨

"NOT RECOMMENDED FOR ME," BUT IT IS RECOMMENDED FOR OTHERS IN THE SAME AGE GROUP IN PERFECT HEALTH, PLUS ALL THE WAY DOWN TO 12 YEAR OLDS??? GOT IT. I CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW.

That bastard is exactly who I am talking about when I use the word "they" or "elite".

There's a reason this video got censored and no one has seen it.

Live Every Sunday Of The Year!

HERE! . . . IN D LIVE

Start time 5am EST. 10am GMT. 9pm NSW. (Live All Day ish)

Replay can be found on Sunday Long Live Radio website.
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Additions from VfB:

First, the URL: https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303855

IDA - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303866

'Hey! We had to shoot him...he wouldn't put on a mask" - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303852

And last, yet hardly least - #CANST - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303817
Keywords
hoaxpoisonjapanpsyopgrand torinorea bowdenmarkceopfizercoumadinplandemicscamdemicivermectinalbert bourlavfbdeath jabnanzaed the bear
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