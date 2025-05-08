Simon Roche's 1st Letter from Russia 8th of May 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simon updates us on his arrival and preliminary thoughts.
Subscribe to Suidlanders Media Channel to follow Simon's journey in Russia.
Donate to Suidlanders
https://www.suidlanders.org/international-donations-page
Suidlanders Website (English)
Suidlanders Webwerf (Afrikaans)
Suidlanders YouTube