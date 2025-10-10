PETER MARKS SETS RECORD FOR REVOLVING DOOR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del calls out Peter Marks, the once-powerful FDA vaccine regulator, on his move to join the private sector at Eli Lilly after running CBER, the agency that oversaw vaccine and biologics regulation. Del argues this shift reveals how control over science is being centralized, and why ‘An Inconvenient Study’ is more relevant now than ever.