Why and How They're Manufacturing a Food Crisis in America - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
For over a decade, many of us believed the powers-that-be were laying the groundwork for a massive food shortage as part of their depopulation and control agenda. But their past efforts with GMO, unnecessary regulations, and nutritional propaganda were nothing compared to the outright attacks they've been engaged in over the past couple of years.

2024 seems to be a tipping point for the globalists and food will be one of their primary points of egress. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I will discuss several stories demonstrating why they're going after the food supply, how they're going about manufacturing the food crisis, and what we must do to prepare.

Until Christmas, WholeCows.com is offering 25% off with promo code "onetime25".

Stories we discussed:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-12-07-big-mac-value-meal-10-more-expensive.html

https://off-guardian.org/2023/12/14/why-is-the-government-paying-farmers-to-stop-farming/

https://slaynews.com/news/un-demands-crackdown-food-supply-fight-climate-change/

https://caldronpool.com/why-do-the-globalists-want-to-stop-us-eating-meat/

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/2-of-us-land-owned-by-foreigners-usda/

https://www.americaoutloud.news/lab-grown-meat-scam-is-a-great-health-risk/

https://discern.tv/american-meat-producers-heavily-invest-in-novel-protein-aka-lab-grown-meat-and-bugs/

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/agriculture/destroying-farmland-to-reduce-population/

foodfood supplyfood crisisthe jd rucker showfood conspiracy

