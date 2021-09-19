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URGENT - Government CRIMES & COVID Warning by Archbishop Vigano
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1505 views • September 19, 2021
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Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has been warning us about changing events for some time, including calling out the highest echelons of the Catholic church as doing the bidding of, 'the evil one.'
During the run up to the US 2020 Election Viganò wrote two letters to Donald Trump, providing support and descriptions of the dark forces working to take over Western Governments for their sinister Global Agenda.
Now in this video the Archbishop warns of the 'mandates' and policies being perpetrated by World Governments, and the experimental Gene altering injections, which are in-part derived from aborted fetus cells.
This video has been re-uploaded from the Truth based Telegram channel: https://t.me/detoxedinfo
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
https://www.tekie.io - recommended for Patriot Website Hosting / Free Speech
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has been warning us about changing events for some time, including calling out the highest echelons of the Catholic church as doing the bidding of, 'the evil one.'
During the run up to the US 2020 Election Viganò wrote two letters to Donald Trump, providing support and descriptions of the dark forces working to take over Western Governments for their sinister Global Agenda.
Now in this video the Archbishop warns of the 'mandates' and policies being perpetrated by World Governments, and the experimental Gene altering injections, which are in-part derived from aborted fetus cells.
This video has been re-uploaded from the Truth based Telegram channel: https://t.me/detoxedinfo
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
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