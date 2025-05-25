Sunday Law: Trump Invites Pope Leo To White House. Lawmakers Want Pope To Address Congress. JD Vance

President Trump invites Pope Leo XIV to the White House. Trump wants to legislate Sunday as a day of rest so people can attend church. Businesses will be closed on Sundays. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump invited Pope Leo XIV to the White House. The invitation was made in a letter from Trump that was hand-delivered to the pope by Vice President JD Vance on Monday.





Vance and his wife, Usha, attended the pope’s inaugural Mass on Sunday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also attended with his wife, Jeanette.





JD Vance looks to cultivate a relationship with the pope as a new diplomatic partner for the U.S. In an interview with NBC News, Vice President JD Vance talked about his hope for Pope Leo XIV, his admiration for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and his trust in Marco Rubio. Vice President JD Vance shuffled between presidents and prime ministers this week, tending to complicated relationships with U.S. allies and puzzling over two wars. But it was his meeting Monday with newly installed Pope Leo XIV that could prove to be most consequential on the world stage, Vance said in an interview with NBC News.





Miller-Meeks Leads Letter Inviting First American Pope, Pope Leo XIV to Address Congress. Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01) is leading a formal letter to Speaker Mike Johnson requesting an invitation for Pope Leo XIV to address a Joint Session of Congress.





Global leaders are condemning the fatal attack on 2 Israeli Embassy staffers. Here’s what they said. Global reactions poured in Thursday in the hours after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening while leaving an event at a Jewish museum.





What we know about the 2 Israeli Embassy staffers killed in DC shooting: 'Young couple with bright future' Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were gunned down on Wednesday night.





Father of suspect accused of killing Israeli Embassy staffers in DC was guest at Trump's joint address. Eric Rodriguez attended the March joint session at the invitation of Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García before his son's alleged antisemitic attack





Trump's new Religious Liberty Commission is poised to attack separation of church and state. The president has assembled advisory teams of religious zealots known for blurring the line between politics and religion.





Texas Bill Puts the 10 Commandments Where They Belong: In the Classroom





J.D. Vance Believes It's Legal If It's Popular





JD Vance Issues New Warning: 'Era of Uncontested US Dominance Is Over'





Vance says Trump will use US military decisively rather than in 'open-ended conflicts' of the past





Vance tells Naval Academy graduates they are facing 'new' and 'very dangerous era' for US. Vance promises 'no more undefined missions' as he criticizes past foreign policy approaches





Pope Leo XIV meets with US Vice President Vance





