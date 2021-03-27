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Clown Planet News (CPN) 27 March 2021: Vaccine Passport, Preggo Trials, Kid Trials, Rona Test Poison
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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100 views • March 27, 2021
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-angela-merkel-germany-coronavirus-pandemic-64baf934e39a94e2ef635676b92222cb

https://rumble.com/vf2ldv-jen-psaki-sneezes-mid-press-briefing-in-worst-possible-way-during-pandemic.html

https://www.startribune.com/fight-against-climate-change-could-include-goal-to-reduce-driving-in-minnesota/600038632/?refresh=true

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1373291237759975432

https://www.wbur.org/commonhealth/2021/03/25/children-suicidal-suicide-attempts-pandemic-hospital

https://africa.cgtn.com/2021/03/27/ugandan-president-receives-first-covid-19-vaccine-jab/?platform=hootsuite

https://africa.cgtn.com/2021/03/27/botswana-receives-over-33000-doses-of-covid-19-vaccines/?platform=hootsuite

https://twitter.com/OffGuardian0/status/1373275552652652546/photo/1

https://twitter.com/LightTruthpaper/status/1374110712373592068

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-britain-peacock-ex-idUSKBN2B70V2

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1375223566736707585

https://mobile.twitter.com/therecount/status/1375448566865485833

https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/covid-19-tests-contain-poison/

https://sciencenorway.no/covid19/norwegian-experts-say-deadly-blood-clots-were-caused-by-the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine/1830510

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-pfizer-vaccines-blood-clots-inflammation-brain-heart/

https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-will-officially-begin-requiring-vaccine-passports-on-april-2

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/

https://www.fox6now.com/news/show-your-covid-19-vaccination-card-get-deals-at-local-businesses

https://twitter.com/denisrancourt/status/1375297617194840065

https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicksibilla/2021/03/23/biden-administration-urges-supreme-court-to-let-cops-enter-homes-and-seize-guns-without-a-warrant/?sh=6110d0972829

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium.HIGHLIGHT.MAGAZINE-israeli-researchers-embryo-outside-womb-breakthrough-tech-1.9628525

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9392641/Bill-Gates-wants-spray-millions-tonnes-CHALK-stratosphere.html

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ice-age-farmer-interview-impending-planned-food-infrastructure-collapse-to-build-back-better/

https://twitter.com/AF632/status/1374804082930556929

https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/03/1087442

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1374777986965209100

https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1374300739644755969/pu/vid/592x1280/X2LXNE-pW9sLm6py.mp4?tag=12

https://twitter.com/rtf_media/status/1375657538662858755

https://kcsjcatholic.org/coronavirus-updates/

https://kcsjcatholic.org/coronavirus-updates/liturgical-guidelines/

https://www.ncregister.com/cna/vatican-to-vaccinate-1-200-people-in-need-during-holy-week

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-pregnant-women-pfizer-trial/

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/pregnancy-week-by-week/expert-answers/aspirin-during-pregnancy/faq-20058167

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/pfizer-launches-pediatric-trial-test-covid-vaccine-children-rcna500

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-24/when-will-covid-end-we-must-start-planning-for-a-permanent-pandemic

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/rutgers-university-requiring-covid-19-vaccine-for-fall/507-cad38fbe-6f91-464c-9f42-aeabb99aff09

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1375575854290456578

https://news.trust.org/item/20210326100438-5an3p

https://apnews.com/article/brazil-rio-de-janeiro-jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-63e897b16e4767d436916616796b6e60

https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2021/03/23/pope-francis-holy-week-easter-schedule-2021-240301

https://www.nbcnews.com/shopping/wellness/cdc-masks-during-exercise-n1260261

https://www.theblaze.com/news/wear-mask-in-shower-nbc-news#toggle-gdpr
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newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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