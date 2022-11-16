The Mechanics of Fiat Money Destruction

Alasdair Macleod and Quinton Hennigh return as guests on the next program.





Human beings have been capable of believing, ever since Eve ate the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden, that they could be like God simply by obeying, without limit, their hedonistic instincts. The big lie most relevant to this week’s show is the one told by Lord John Maynard Keynes in 1935 when he suggested that societies could become rich by consuming more than they produce. To lend credence to that lie, Keynes required honest, market-driven money, gold, to be replaced by fiat money that is manufactured by debt.





What Keynes didn’t reveal (and politicians chose not to know) was that at some point in time, as debt outgrows income, those units of currency become worthless through either the fires of hyperinflation or via national insolvency. Most vulnerable of all, during either an inflationary or deflationary outcome, are banks that have loaded up their balance sheets with the very debt from which fiat money was created. Alasdair points out the market mechanics which have brought the western world to the precipice of self-destruction. To stay in business these banks have no choice but to unwind debt from their balance sheets resulting in a national collapse of business activity. Judging the history of nations, that will likely result in a reset of our monetary system.





We can only hope any new monetary system will be based on gold and/or silver than can lead once again to honest and stable growth. Despite the decline in stocks and bonds this year, gold has held up reasonably well. There are many new gold discoveries from which investors may anticipate major gains over the coming months. World-renown exploration geologist Dr. Quinton Hennigh shares some of his favorite gold and silver exploration investment prospects.

