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The Horse Becomes An Angel Ascending Like a Star - Scene From Movie WINTER'S TALE
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9 views • September 06, 2019
The Horse Becomes An Angel Ascending Like a Star - Scene From Movie WINTER'S TALE
Slow-motion capture, sorry for the graininess, but it's straight from screen to capture via cam. I love this scene because it looks exactly like the angel that visited in the sky outside my home on December 19, 2018, the day before my daughter-in-law passed away suddenly, at only 33.
We become stars. Our lungs are where our wings attach.
https://eatingtoascend.com/2019/08/26/we-were-created-to-be-this/
Slow-motion capture, sorry for the graininess, but it's straight from screen to capture via cam. I love this scene because it looks exactly like the angel that visited in the sky outside my home on December 19, 2018, the day before my daughter-in-law passed away suddenly, at only 33.
We become stars. Our lungs are where our wings attach.
https://eatingtoascend.com/2019/08/26/we-were-created-to-be-this/
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