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Video 2 Dec 8th 2020 Tuesday‘s is a constitutional night at the Republicans Sun City Arizona Party Of Arizona. Legislative District 21.
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5 views • December 09, 2020
Dec 8th 2020 Tuesday‘s is a constitutional night at the Republicans Sun City Arizona Party Of Arizona. Legislative District 21. Mr. Randy Miller welcoming to speak previous Senator and retired Mr Russell Pearce. Maricopa County Treasurer Royce Flora.
Thank you Randy Miller for the invitation and God Bless America.
George Nemeh.
#randymiller #russellpearce #royceflora #republicanparty #westvalley #suncity #constitution #tuesday
#maapmedia #maapreal Video by George Nemeh + MAAP Real Talk Show + Media. #raw #maapmedia #maapreal #maaprealtalkshow #trump2020 #president
MAAP Real Talk Show + Media.#likeitis Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media. #drawyourownconclusions #wereport #raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh Producer Director Host George Nemeh MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020 MAAP MEDIA
Thank you Randy Miller for the invitation and God Bless America.
George Nemeh.
#randymiller #russellpearce #royceflora #republicanparty #westvalley #suncity #constitution #tuesday
#maapmedia #maapreal Video by George Nemeh + MAAP Real Talk Show + Media. #raw #maapmedia #maapreal #maaprealtalkshow #trump2020 #president
MAAP Real Talk Show + Media.#likeitis Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media. #drawyourownconclusions #wereport #raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh Producer Director Host George Nemeh MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020 MAAP MEDIA
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