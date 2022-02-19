One case was confirmed in Dachong Town, Zhongshan City, a large number of police cars honked their horns all over the street, and the village were locked down for covid testing overnight.

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One new case was confirmed in Shijie Town, Dongguan City. Then there is traffic control and village lockdown.
Covid testing of all citizens in Taicang Port District, Suzhou, Jiangsu
Suzhou’s authority rushes to build isolation points day and night