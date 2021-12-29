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Patriots around the World are burning down 5G Towers. Let's Roll. Let's Go Brandon. The Cabal is trying to kill us with these towers. Let's stop them now !
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130 views • December 29, 2021
Think about that Demonic concert in Houston, with that Demon Rat Black Singer , with all the low frequencies played on the speakers, and all the people that went crazy . Remember that ? It happened about 2 months ago. When many of the people got trampled and killed. Total caos. Totally Demonic. Lots of death and destruction. You could see many young Lib Tards running around in the crowd. Satanists.
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