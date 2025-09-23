From IT to Health Coach: My Journey of Healing & Sovereignty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I had to rebuild my health before I could help others reclaim theirs.
In this highlight from my Humans of Fuzia interview, I share how I went from IT professional to health coach after overcoming fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, and toxic metal exposure. Today, I work with clients 50+ preparing for retirement, helping them commit to real, lasting health changes.
The loss of autonomy during COVID inspired me to launch the Sovereign Sisters Podcast about a year and a half ago, where I bring on guests and explore topics you won’t hear in the mainstream. My mission is simple: to spark critical thinking, encourage self-care, and remind us all to question the narratives we’re given.
