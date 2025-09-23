From IT to Health Coach: My Journey of Healing & Sovereignty

I had to rebuild my health before I could help others reclaim theirs.





In this highlight from my Humans of Fuzia interview, I share how I went from IT professional to health coach after overcoming fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, and toxic metal exposure. Today, I work with clients 50+ preparing for retirement, helping them commit to real, lasting health changes.





The loss of autonomy during COVID inspired me to launch the Sovereign Sisters Podcast about a year and a half ago, where I bring on guests and explore topics you won’t hear in the mainstream. My mission is simple: to spark critical thinking, encourage self-care, and remind us all to question the narratives we’re given.





