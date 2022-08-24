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Inflation Problem Driven By Corrupt Cartels.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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47 views • August 24, 2022

Inflation Problem Driven By Corrupt Cartels.

https://rumble.com/v1h5n7r-inflation-problem-driven-by-corrupt-cartels..html

A Dune Drifter pick of the top stories from the UK Column News program that went out 17th August 2022 at 13:00 GMT. 

This selection of excerpts features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans.

Please find more 'truth' news from https://www.ukcolumn.org/ 

Funded by it's members be sure to consider a subscription to keep the reliable source of news continuing.  

https://rumble.com/v1gbqm9-uk-column-news-17th-august-2022.html


00:32 - Sources:
*******************
ONS CPI State: - https://bit.ly/3QMLwBm
Nadhim Zawawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3A2PZJA
Daily LCOc1 - https://reut.rs/3A3bF8h
RAC Graph 01: - https://bit.ly/2Bf0v26
UKC DTMMT: - https://bit.ly/3C9AIJD

=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Inflation, Driven, By Corrupt Cartels

Keywords
inflationdrivenby corrupt cartels
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