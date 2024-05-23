Decentralize TV - Mark Jeftovic (aka The Bitcoin Capitalist) on freedom, crypto, assets, CBDCs and decentralization

To learn more, visit: https://bombthrower.com/
- Crypto and Bitcoin with Mark Jeff Novick. (0:00)
- Cyberpunk philosophy, clown world, and Bitcoin. (1:03)
- Using Bitcoin for everyday commerce and its increasing adoption globally. (7:37)
- The potential of Bitcoin as a global emergency money. (11:07)
- CBDCs, social credit, and Bitcoin. (17:30)
- Bitcoin privacy and exchange of value. (26:42)
- Crypto regulations and centralized exchanges. (35:25)
- Decentralized exchanges and surveillance in the crypto world. (40:15)
- Bitcoin adoption, privacy tools, and CBDCs. (43:52)
- Internet censorship and takedown requests. (49:57)
- Decentralization and its impact on society. (56:30)
- Crypto investing, privacy, and security. (1:02:39)
- Crypto investments and self-custody. (1:09:38)
- Beekeeping, food forests, and AI technology. (1:16:23)
- Tax avoidance strategies and private entity creation. (1:21:43)
- Decentralized finance and insider trading. (1:26:30)
