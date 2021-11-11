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2nd Grader Suspended 38 Times for Not Wearing Masks Tells School Board That She Hopes They Go to Jail
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
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111 views • November 11, 2021
Kids can't depend on their parents to fight for them anymore so they do it themselves
A Florida second grader who has been suspended 38 times for refusing to wear a mask to school confronted her local school board — and asserted that they should be in jail.

Fiona Lashells, who just turned 8 years old, told the Tampa Bay school board in no uncertain terms how she felt about their rules.

She is “on a mission to take back, not only her rights but every American child’s constitutional rights from the tyrant school board,” her mother, Bailey Lashells, told The Free Press.

Fiona isn’t taking the suspensions lying down either, she has now spoke at her school board meetings twice — directly confronting those who are ruining her education.
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1458544002114809858
Gateway Pundit story here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/must-watch-2nd-grader-suspended-38-times-not-wearing-masks-tells-school-board-hopes-go-jail/
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newsmaskscurrent eventschool board
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