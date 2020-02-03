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Impeachment Booby Trap Backfires
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69 views • February 03, 2020
Feb 3, 2020
Millennial Millie
This impeachment charade has blown-up in the Democrat and Neocon faces, but it doesn’t end there. Why has Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and a significant number of California’s representatives spearheaded this sham impeachment of President Trump? Are they using this process to fish for information about other possible indictments sealed in other matters? Something has the Democrat leadership and neocons scared.
Millennial Millie
This impeachment charade has blown-up in the Democrat and Neocon faces, but it doesn’t end there. Why has Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and a significant number of California’s representatives spearheaded this sham impeachment of President Trump? Are they using this process to fish for information about other possible indictments sealed in other matters? Something has the Democrat leadership and neocons scared.
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