Vaxxed man breaks down as he realizes he made a big mistake...!!! 💉💉💉

This is pretty heart wrenching ... I'm certain he won't be the last. This is a guy who knows he is fucked...





... the Jewish media brainwashing is non-stop, if people don't venture onto alternative media outlets most have no idea of the truth.





Source https://gab.com/LaResistance/posts/108787350560005694





Augusto’s Helicopter Tours





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The Prisoner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner



