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Coast to Coast AM | The Most Carefully Guarded Secret in the History of Mankind
GalacticStorm
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166 views • March 24, 2022
Premiered Mar 16, 2022

COAST TO COAT AM 2022 - Courtesy of Reality Films Distribution: UFO Chronicles is an unprecedented and uncensored film series featuring the top authorities on the UFO enigma. Pilots, Astronauts, Government Officials, Military Officials, Medical Experts, Scientists, Religious Leaders and more reveal (in never-before-seen interviews) the ramifications of the Alien Presence on planet earth. The UFO Chronicles series discloses information you were never meant to know.

In this episode, Jim Marrs (1943-2017) and Dr. Steven Greer reveal information you were never meant to know.

Dr. Steven Greer, Founder and Director of the Disclosure Project and Project Orion, speaks frankly about his compilation of over 400 government, military and intelligence witnesses testifying to their direct, first-hand experience with UFOs, ET technology, and the cover-up and/or suppression of evidence of an Alien presence on earth..

Jim Marrs ( 1943 – 2017) was a New York Times best-selling author of books and articles on a wide range of alleged cover-ups and conspiracies. Mr. Marrs was a prominent figure in the JFK conspiracy press and his book "Crossfire" was a source for Oliver Stone's film "JFK." He has written books asserting the existence of government conspiracies regarding aliens, telepathy, and secret societies.


COAST TO COAST AM is Produced and Owned by Premiere Networks Inc/iHeartMedia
2022 All Rights Reserved
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