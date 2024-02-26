Create New Account
CPAC Roundup: Trump, Farage, Milei, Gaetz
Former president Trump sounded a voice of warning in his CPAC speech last weekend. Also in attendance were foreign leaders like Argentine president Javier Milei and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele. Like Trump, these men warned what will happen if Americans allow the radical Left to take control of their country. And Florida Matt Gaetz issued a call for the United States to get out of the United Nations, and for the UN to be removed from American soil. This and much more framed CPAC's anti-globalist theme. 

01:13 – Donald Trump at CPAC 

10:27 – Brexit’s Nigel Farage, El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele, and Argentina’s Javier Milei at CPAC 

22:09 – Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro at CPAC 

33:05 – U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz at CPAC 

