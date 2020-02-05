How to Cure Period Pain, Menstrual Cramps & Irregular Menstrual Cycle

This remedy can cure Period Pain, Menstrual crams and irregular period cycle. It is one of the effective remedy which is easy to make and it can help to reduce pain in periods . no more menstrual cycle.

Ingredients:

Half tea spoon cinnamon powder

Half Lemon.

1 Glass of water.





Method: 1. Put cinnamon powder & lemon into glass of water and heat it until it starts boiling.



procedure: you have to drink it once a day. with your breakfast or before dinner.



benefits : - irregular periods turn into regular periods.

if your periods are delayed they become regular

your periods will be less painful after drinking this tea.

also this drink is very effective to get rid of crampy periods and other issues.

its proven scietifically that cinnamon is a great ingredient for periods pain.

doctors also suggest that if you sprinkle cinnamon powder onto your food you wont get painful periods and irregular periods.

remember not to use too much amount of cinnamon . If you use in more quantity it can cause high blood pressure.Half cinnamon powder of cinnamon powder is enough for a day.