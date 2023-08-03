Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 3, 2023 - Biden declaring a CLIMATE EMERGENCY will seize all energy, food and production (COMMUNISM)

0:00 Intro

1:45 RFK Jr. and Donald Trump

12:54 Climate Emergency

53:21 Interview with Brian Festa





Help the Guidry family legal fund here: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/medicalkidnapping







- How RFK Jr. and Donald Trump could DEFEAT the deep state together

- Biden may declare a #climate EMERGENCY to seize control over all food, farms, energy and production

- A climate emergency would make COVID authoritarianism look like child's play

- "Climate" is the excuse to deploy #COMMUNISM across America and end all remaining human freedom

- The entire climate change narrative is a delusional HOAX pushed as a form of psychological #terrorism

- Why do climate cultists despise a warm, wet, lush, green planet with lots of photosynthesis?

- Americans are purchasing over one million #firearms each month, arming to the teeth

- Trying out moldable leather holsters that conform to the pistol

- Interview with Brian Festa / We The Patriots USA, covering the MEDICAL KIDNAPPING of children by Missouri officials





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/