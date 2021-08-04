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Rep Louie Gohmert Answers Tough Questions About Cop 'Suicides', Jan 6, Political Prisoners and MORE!
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127 views • August 04, 2021
Stew Peters went 1-on-1 with U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who candidly answered all of the tough questions Americans have about the 14,000 hours of unseen video, who turned down military requests by President Trump prior to January 6, who is responsible for these prisoners, why are cops committing 'suicide', who's investigating FED involvement in January 6, what happened on November 3, why we can't ask who shot Ashli Babbitt and MORE!
https://rumble.com/vkori9-rep-louie-gohmert-answers-tough-questions-about-cop-suicides-jan-6-politica.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.Gohmert.com
https://rumble.com/vkori9-rep-louie-gohmert-answers-tough-questions-about-cop-suicides-jan-6-politica.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.Gohmert.com
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