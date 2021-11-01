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4 Horrifying Satanic Reptilian Deamons Shapeshifters Caught On TV [2019]
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347 views • November 01, 2021
Note: Which good loving caring father don't want their children (my daughter) to know and understand what 'world' they are living up in, so they can make the right decisions in life? - Just asking...
'You don't own your children' - I know but, when people refuse to 'see' and recognize the truth and choose to live their life in a 'simulated reality' - a 'Matrix' and don't wanna be a totally free person so they are in my eyes totally brainwashed or a coward... That I have it very difficult to forgive... very...
If people (incl my daughter) have seen the videos I have seen since dec 2019 about 'Shapeshifting' from Nicholson1968 and Tamara, no one can doubt what is going on and why... Sick Satanic World We all live in...
DoUseewhatEYEc Nicholson1968
50 Subs - 106 Videos
'I Was shown a image in a dream from the creator in 1998. The image was the roman numerals IX XI or 911! Didn't know what that meant at that time..but if you watch my videos you will see what else he has shown me. I thank him for this everyday and wan.'
https://www.dailymotion.com/douseewhateyec-nicholson1968
Nicholson1968 - 142K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
Source:
Top 5 Unknowns - 1,2 mill views - 652 videos - 3,3 K videos
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7fqv4c
https://www.dailymotion.com/Top5Unknowns77
'You don't own your children' - I know but, when people refuse to 'see' and recognize the truth and choose to live their life in a 'simulated reality' - a 'Matrix' and don't wanna be a totally free person so they are in my eyes totally brainwashed or a coward... That I have it very difficult to forgive... very...
If people (incl my daughter) have seen the videos I have seen since dec 2019 about 'Shapeshifting' from Nicholson1968 and Tamara, no one can doubt what is going on and why... Sick Satanic World We all live in...
DoUseewhatEYEc Nicholson1968
50 Subs - 106 Videos
'I Was shown a image in a dream from the creator in 1998. The image was the roman numerals IX XI or 911! Didn't know what that meant at that time..but if you watch my videos you will see what else he has shown me. I thank him for this everyday and wan.'
https://www.dailymotion.com/douseewhateyec-nicholson1968
Nicholson1968 - 142K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
Source:
Top 5 Unknowns - 1,2 mill views - 652 videos - 3,3 K videos
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7fqv4c
https://www.dailymotion.com/Top5Unknowns77
Keywords
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