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Zero Cult Eclectica Full Album HQ
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14 views • March 13, 2022
Artist: Zero Cult
Title: Eclectica
Cat. Nr.: CLCD569DG
Release Date: 07-10-2021
Format: Digital
Style: #downtempo #electronica #chillout #psychill #Dub #AmbientDub
Label: Cosmicleaf Records
Release info:
Zero Cult's new album is so eclectic as is named. Through his ambient chill and downtempo refinery delivers high-quality music aesthetics, ear food for the most demanding listeners.
Tracklist:
Lotusoul
Intoxicated
XYZ
Leaving Earth 2021
Cyclone
Migration (with Unhide)
Autumn Twilight
Icarus
Cover by @ferdian.g.maulana
Mastering by George Deligiannis
► Stay In Touch with Cosmicleaf
https://www.instagram.com/cosmicleafo...
https://www.facebook.com/cosmicleaf
https://open.spotify.com/user/cosmicleaf
https://www.mixcloud.com/Cosmicleaf
https://cosmicleaf.gr
https://www.tiktok.com/@cosmicleafgr
Support: ❤️ https://cosmicleaf.gr/support
Cosmicleaf Records have both gloom and wantonness, common genre styles and surprising new modalities, a perspective accessible to genuine panorama and which understands “beautiful” is something intense, not conventional or facile. It crosses borders and genres to make you see the world differently.
Cosmicleaf was conceived as an outlet for artists who are passionate about music, whether they be famous or completely unknown to the world outside of their immediate musical circle. Their sole goal is to present music in an interesting, new and innovative way which will hopefully take the listener on a unique journey.
Title: Eclectica
Cat. Nr.: CLCD569DG
Release Date: 07-10-2021
Format: Digital
Style: #downtempo #electronica #chillout #psychill #Dub #AmbientDub
Label: Cosmicleaf Records
Release info:
Zero Cult's new album is so eclectic as is named. Through his ambient chill and downtempo refinery delivers high-quality music aesthetics, ear food for the most demanding listeners.
Tracklist:
Lotusoul
Intoxicated
XYZ
Leaving Earth 2021
Cyclone
Migration (with Unhide)
Autumn Twilight
Icarus
Cover by @ferdian.g.maulana
Mastering by George Deligiannis
► Stay In Touch with Cosmicleaf
https://www.instagram.com/cosmicleafo...
https://www.facebook.com/cosmicleaf
https://open.spotify.com/user/cosmicleaf
https://www.mixcloud.com/Cosmicleaf
https://cosmicleaf.gr
https://www.tiktok.com/@cosmicleafgr
Support: ❤️ https://cosmicleaf.gr/support
Cosmicleaf Records have both gloom and wantonness, common genre styles and surprising new modalities, a perspective accessible to genuine panorama and which understands “beautiful” is something intense, not conventional or facile. It crosses borders and genres to make you see the world differently.
Cosmicleaf was conceived as an outlet for artists who are passionate about music, whether they be famous or completely unknown to the world outside of their immediate musical circle. Their sole goal is to present music in an interesting, new and innovative way which will hopefully take the listener on a unique journey.
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