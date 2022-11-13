FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 69:33-36, Sabbath: 20221112

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 69:33-36, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, November 12, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Holy, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Glorious Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid on the Cross to purchase me.

Merciful Father, because of Your Eternal Covenant and Your Holy Spirit dwelling in us:

33 You, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD our SHEPHERD hear the poor and needy; You do not despise Your oppressed and prisoners.

34 Therefore, let heaven and earth praise You, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, the seas and everything that moves in them.

35 For You, EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD will save Zion and build the cities of Judah, that they may dwell there and possess it.

36 Also, the descendants of Your Saints shall inherit it, and those who reverently obey and love Your Glorious Name shall dwell in it.

Thank You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, for Your daily Providential Blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm Psalm 69:33-36, personalized, NKJV).

