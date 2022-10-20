© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 19, 2022
The Purge isn’t just a Hollywood movie – It’s real and its happening every minute of every day in America. The Progressive left has
initiated a violent assault on the American people, in particular on law enforcement. Cops today can’t effectively fight crime like they used too.
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches
Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:
https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1oqizx-the-left-initiated-the-purge-attack-on-police.html