Is the Tide Turing in Health? and What can you do?

Senator Ron Johnson and a panel of experts provide a foundational and historical understanding of the changes that have occurred over the last century within public sanitation, agriculture, food processing, and healthcare industries which impact the current state of national health.
Today George discusses how the discussions around health and nutrition are expanding and how we can do our part to change the paradigm.
