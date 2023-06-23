Create New Account
1982 SPECIAL REPORT: "THE CIA/NAZI CONNECTION" CENSORED DOCUMENTARY
Published Yesterday

1982 SPECIAL REPORT: "THE CIA/NAZI CONNECTION"

CENSORED DOCUMENTARY

"Honest and idealistic ... Loves good food and wine ... lies without prejudice."

This is how a 1952 Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) assessment described Emil Augsburg, Nazi ideologue at the infamous Wannsee Institute, the SS think tank involved in planning the Final Solution.

Keywords
censoredspecial reportdocumentary1982the cia-nazi connection

