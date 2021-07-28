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POWERFUL Words From The Lord!! -- TIME LOOP/TIME SHIFT!! -- "CHANGES IN TIME, CHANGES IN SEASONS HERE IN THE FALL; THE SEASONS END"!! - "HOLY SPIRIT VISION, WARNING TO THE LUKE WARM"
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204 views • July 28, 2021
Mincing and Jingles; Now Trouble this Winter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L4PzVk2yys
Transcript: http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/july272021.pdf
The Final Separation of the Wheat and the Tares
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-final-separation-of-the-wheat-and-the-tares
HOLY SPIRIT VISION, WARNING TO THE LUKE WARM, TIME IS LATE!!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IixpkBqLF20
The Devil came to My Room | My Encounter With Him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_x07JiemqWI
Clear Picture Of 2 Suns In The Sky – Cassandra
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/clear-picture-of-2-suns-in-the-sky-cassandra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L4PzVk2yys
Transcript: http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/july272021.pdf
The Final Separation of the Wheat and the Tares
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-final-separation-of-the-wheat-and-the-tares
HOLY SPIRIT VISION, WARNING TO THE LUKE WARM, TIME IS LATE!!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IixpkBqLF20
The Devil came to My Room | My Encounter With Him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_x07JiemqWI
Clear Picture Of 2 Suns In The Sky – Cassandra
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/clear-picture-of-2-suns-in-the-sky-cassandra
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