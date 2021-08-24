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When The Levee Breaks Part 2
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9648 views • August 24, 2021
There are 2 corrections from the last video . It was Constantine that was given the Chi Rho not Alexander . I thought 12/11/21 was the Chicago FF day until i saw a news report and another video that has me thinking 6/11 is fire in Chicago and the 12/11/21 is possibly St Louis water / quake ritual , Hopefully more symbology with be coming that will clear it up before we reach those dates .
I have bitten my tongue really bad , it is just starting ti heal so please overlook my slurry words i am still swollen quite a bit and have a mouth full of oral-gel
I have bitten my tongue really bad , it is just starting ti heal so please overlook my slurry words i am still swollen quite a bit and have a mouth full of oral-gel
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