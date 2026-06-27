Tribulation Episode 1 - Jun 27 2026

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Videos at Youtube, Substack and Rumble will be deleted.
New Videos will be posted here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/duanem
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MiXe9bxbVj
Bitchute is 480p, Britheon is 540P.
Here are some background videos:
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (alias: Tomas David Schuman), soviet defector:
https://www.brighteon.com/b730ba38-28f6-479c-963d-b27b69051517
Bob's Martial Law Vision Prophecy
https://www.brighteon.com/88be099f-f970-41d5-8f8e-25207a1b68fe
Earth DisasterCycle: Magnetic Pole Shift
https://www.brighteon.com/3cf4123e-ab6b-464f-9d0c-23691249bbff
Immanuel Velikovsky 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpWkpfgYIE8
Immanuel Velikovsky 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lchoZAI_64