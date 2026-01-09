BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
January 2026: The Siege is Over – Venezuela, Silver & The Global Hostage Recovery
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
75 views • 24 hours ago

The new year begins with a bang. In this explosive Global Defense War panel, retired military and intelligence experts dissect the precision strike in Venezuela—not as an isolated event, but as the public unveiling of a decades-long, worldwide military operation. The panel decodes the strategic narrative: the world is a block of flats held hostage, and the mission is a global recovery operation, not regime change.

They tackle the legality of Trump's actions, the scripted nature of the takedown, and the coming collapse of central banks as silver skyrockets past $80/oz. From Cuba and Iran to the EU’s collapse and the return of national sovereignty, this is your tactical brief on the end of the shadow war and the dawn of sovereign nations.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

national sovereigntycentral bank collapsemilitary operationhostage rescuesilver surgenations global defense war panelvenezuela strikeglobal recoverytrump legality
