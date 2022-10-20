Sweeping US restrictions on chip supplies to China could destabilize already fragile world economy

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,RT
October 20, 2022
The US move to restrict chip supplies to China has prompted a negative response from Singapore’s PM. He warned that the decision to cut the exportation of such a vital commodity would undermine the global economy and receive a backlash from stakeholders.
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