Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sweeping US restrictions on chip supplies to China could destabilize already fragile world economy
136 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

,RT


October 20, 2022


The US move to restrict chip supplies to China has prompted a negative response from Singapore’s PM. He warned that the decision to cut the exportation of such a vital commodity would undermine the global economy and receive a backlash from stakeholders.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ovl6r-sweeping-us-restrictions-on-chip-supplies-to-china-could-destabilize-alread.html

Keywords
worlduseconomychinaunited statesfinancertsupplieschipssingaporerestrictionsfragiledestabilizestakeholderssweeping

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket