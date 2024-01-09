World’s Most Ultimate Mouser. Kitty 🐯caught a mouse 🐭 The KIFFNESS

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased iTunes music used under fair use non profit.



Song 🎵 used ..Kitty Caught a Mouse, by our talented friend David Scott in South Africa 🇿🇦. The Kiffness.

This is only 720p resolution , the 1080p 60 fps is on youtube and instagram.

Rogue and his Dad are Rodent Management ninjas 🥷🏿 at the University of Alberta Farm taking care of 3 huge organic gardens.

Rogue never eats rodents, he plays with them. In rodent hot zones his Dad sets quick kill traps. We grew up with Hamsters 🐹✨🐾✨So it’s difficult sometimes if a rodent Rogue catches is wounded and suffering. Only about 2% of rodents do get messed up. Some have heart ❤️ attacks, some end up with a broken neck by accident.





YouTube sucks

#TheKiffness 🤬

#CFC66

#crazyfunnycats66