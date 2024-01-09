Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
World’s Most Ultimate Mouser. Kitty 🐯caught a mouse 🐭 The KIFFNESS
channel image
SNIPERCAT
11 Subscribers
82 views
Published Yesterday

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased iTunes music used under fair use non profit. 

Song 🎵 used ..Kitty Caught a Mouse, by our talented friend David Scott in South Africa 🇿🇦. The Kiffness.

This is only 720p resolution , the 1080p 60 fps is on youtube and instagram.

Rogue and his Dad are Rodent Management ninjas 🥷🏿 at the University of Alberta Farm taking care of 3 huge organic gardens.

Rogue never eats rodents, he plays with them. In rodent hot zones his Dad sets quick kill traps. We grew up with Hamsters 🐹✨🐾✨So it’s difficult sometimes if a rodent Rogue catches is wounded and suffering. Only about 2% of rodents do get messed up. Some have heart ❤️ attacks, some end up with a broken neck by accident.


YouTube sucks 

#TheKiffness 🤬

#CFC66

#crazyfunnycats66

Keywords
farmgardencanadacatroguepetsrodentsrodenttopcoatalbertaedmontonfelinevolecfc66bengalcatthekiffnesskiffnessdavidscottkittycaughtamousedeermousemouserbestmouser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket