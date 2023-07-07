Create New Account
Babylon is fallen: false prophets endorsing LGBTQIA+ sexual perversions!
Follower of Christ777
Published Friday

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 31, 2023.

Two prominent false prophets are endorsing LGBTQIA+ sexual perversions including the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, and controversial pastor, Andy Stanley, of the North Community church in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States.

Articles mentioned in the video:

https://www.christianpost.com/news/sexual-immorality-is-not-sinful-archbishop-of-york-says.html

https://www.christianpost.com/news/andy-stanley-gay-churchgoers-have-more-faith-than-a-lot-of-you.html

Both men are endorsing a lifestyle that is NOT accepted by God. Leviticus 18:22, Romans 1:27 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 speak against the homosexual way of life. You cannot be a homosexual and being a Christian at the same time according to these verses.

Thus, if you’re a homosexual, you’ll have to put a way your lust of the flesh and turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls.

Likewise, if you are a fornicator or an adulterer, you will not inherit the kingdom of God. Please repent of your lustful lifestyle and turn to Holy One in heaven: Jesus Christ, Immanuel, Yeshua, your God, King, Savior and Creator, Who made you in His likeness, in His image.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

