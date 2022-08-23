YouTube Dares to Allow Debate on Efficacy on Masks -- Apologies DEMANDED as "Science" Runs Away

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YouTube has changed its term of service to allow discourse on the efficacy of masks, after having some old numerous creators including myself for daring to question the status quo. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, science himself, has run away from the coming Republican inquiry on his "terrific" job navigating us through Covid and his flip-flopped narrative being exposed on masks and natural immunity.
#masks #YouTube #fauci
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