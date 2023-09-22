Create New Account
Why it does not matter that IRS is looking to hire 3,700 employees. (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
The IRS recently began advertising high-pay job openings with beefed-up benefits for qualified auditors and criminal investigators.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, will show you how the IRS is continuing its downward spiral towards eventual collapse, how hiring these new employees will not save them, and that they will continue to leave non-filers alone.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

