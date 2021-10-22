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TV Predictive Programming/Social Engineering - RFID Chip is the Icing on the Birthday Cake [21.10.2021]
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41 views • October 22, 2021
Radio Frequency IDentification (RFID)- https://duckduckgo.com/?q=rfid+&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
In my video "Ken’s 2 cents: OSAS? Precursor?" linked below, I made an analogy of a Birthday Cake. This implant would be the Icing on the Birthday Cake.
DR. TAMARA WORLEY - 19 hours ago
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC01fEUL9LUuwBlnmYbLFPGg/featured
They have 4 different ways to get it into your body to take you into the stages of transhumanism.
ALL ARE THE MARK OF THE BEAST.
All cut into your double helix and graft in a 3rd strand, which is the seed of Cain the lineage of Satan.
They all have graphiene oxide which renders " black goo," into your system that crosses the blood brain BARRIER. This means HEAD, folks in scripture. The head and hand are also symbolic of your choice intellectually & spiritually to serve man instead of God.
This goo has demonic enities that contain hydra octopi enities that were brought in by CERN.
They nullify your vmatt2 Gene which is your anntena system to God.
Then the graphiene oxide aligns itself with in your brain to give you Prions disease, which is
" spongyform encephalitis," which is a form of a zombified state.
I read 3 books God made sure I had to study Kuru in indigenous tribes throughout certain tropical domains that engage in cannabalism.
We are forbidden to drink or eat the blood or human flesh of humans and this is for it gives you Kuru which is
" spongyform encephalitis," which is a zombified state.
Once the 5g is turned on , you will be the " walking dead." They will then utilize you as a " walk in, a souless portal," which is a host body for Paracidic vamperic enities.
These are what run this realm,
they are sub human parasitic deamonic BEINGS that have taken on host bodies.
They see the earth as a FARM, THEIR FARM. They view man kind as COMMODITY, to sacrifice, rape, torture, cannabalize, and to use as a lab rat. Remember these are the same CREATURES that ran the HOLOCAUST and that was just the TRIAL RUN, for they are about to do it again. What is coming is cited as the worst annaliation of man kind in the history of man. If you are left behind YOU WILL BECOME FOOD FOR ANOTHER RACE OF DEAMONIC BEINGS. The babies born after the Rapture that come will be sacrificed in front of their parents for ritual, they will be utilized for sex and food.
MAKE NO MISTAKE, its here and I was given this as he told me get pen and paper & write this down EXACTLY what I state:
Its the great FALLING AWAY of DNA
Its the delusion of this age
It's the spiritual IQ test of prophecy
4,063 views Oct 21, 2021
Ken Potter
18.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L8K-J1VxI8Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCATNQy_u8aaUzlSHg-xeaeg
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
In my video "Ken’s 2 cents: OSAS? Precursor?" linked below, I made an analogy of a Birthday Cake. This implant would be the Icing on the Birthday Cake.
DR. TAMARA WORLEY - 19 hours ago
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC01fEUL9LUuwBlnmYbLFPGg/featured
They have 4 different ways to get it into your body to take you into the stages of transhumanism.
ALL ARE THE MARK OF THE BEAST.
All cut into your double helix and graft in a 3rd strand, which is the seed of Cain the lineage of Satan.
They all have graphiene oxide which renders " black goo," into your system that crosses the blood brain BARRIER. This means HEAD, folks in scripture. The head and hand are also symbolic of your choice intellectually & spiritually to serve man instead of God.
This goo has demonic enities that contain hydra octopi enities that were brought in by CERN.
They nullify your vmatt2 Gene which is your anntena system to God.
Then the graphiene oxide aligns itself with in your brain to give you Prions disease, which is
" spongyform encephalitis," which is a form of a zombified state.
I read 3 books God made sure I had to study Kuru in indigenous tribes throughout certain tropical domains that engage in cannabalism.
We are forbidden to drink or eat the blood or human flesh of humans and this is for it gives you Kuru which is
" spongyform encephalitis," which is a zombified state.
Once the 5g is turned on , you will be the " walking dead." They will then utilize you as a " walk in, a souless portal," which is a host body for Paracidic vamperic enities.
These are what run this realm,
they are sub human parasitic deamonic BEINGS that have taken on host bodies.
They see the earth as a FARM, THEIR FARM. They view man kind as COMMODITY, to sacrifice, rape, torture, cannabalize, and to use as a lab rat. Remember these are the same CREATURES that ran the HOLOCAUST and that was just the TRIAL RUN, for they are about to do it again. What is coming is cited as the worst annaliation of man kind in the history of man. If you are left behind YOU WILL BECOME FOOD FOR ANOTHER RACE OF DEAMONIC BEINGS. The babies born after the Rapture that come will be sacrificed in front of their parents for ritual, they will be utilized for sex and food.
MAKE NO MISTAKE, its here and I was given this as he told me get pen and paper & write this down EXACTLY what I state:
Its the great FALLING AWAY of DNA
Its the delusion of this age
It's the spiritual IQ test of prophecy
4,063 views Oct 21, 2021
Ken Potter
18.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L8K-J1VxI8Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCATNQy_u8aaUzlSHg-xeaeg
Keywords
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