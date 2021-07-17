A Vision And Prophecy For America By General George Washington & What All Americans Can Soon Expect To Occur.

This video is a reading of the vision that George Washington had while at Valley Forge in 1777 during the revolutionary war. The story of the vision was held in secret by a soldier named Anthony Sherman who had a first hand account of the vision but at the age of 99 years he revealed the story of the vision to a writer named Wesley Bradshaw in 1859 which was two years before the American civil war and Mr. Bradshaw published the story of the vision. The story of George Washington's vision is recorded in the Library Of Congress. To read more of the details you can get them at this link. https://bit.ly/3euXsqR





What the vision reveals is three periods of war in American history. Two of those periods have already taken place, the Revolutionary War and the American Civil War. A third war which is yet to occur in America will be far worse than any other American wars of America's past. The 3rd phase of the vision reveals an invasion of the USA by foreign enemies. The vision reveals a dark red light associated with the invading militaries which I believe is symbolic of communism & Nazism and the color red is associated with China and perhaps also Russia and these two along with others will most likely be the enemies that invade and make war in our land along with a third enemy for which the vision indicates. The vision of George Washington confirms and blends together with other modern prophecies as given by the prophet Kim Clement who passed away in late 2016. I do not doubt what is revealed by the vision of George Washington and it would be wise to expect the third period of events foretold in the vision to occur and to be prepared for it as much as possible. I can already see these events developing now and you should be able to see them too if you are paying attention to world events and behind the scenes information. It would be wise for all Americans to stand together sooner rather than later for during these times we are being divided by the many various means of our enemies, both within and without our nation. I post this video on 7/17/2021 for reference. The wisest thing we all must do is to turn to our God and turn our brothers to God for it is the Lord who will save us and our country. Please listen carefully to the video and listen to it again and then share this video with as many others as possible. Thank you

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/visionofgeorge







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