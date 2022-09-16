Collectivism, NWO Agenda Socialist Technocracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The direction that we are heading today is eerily similar to the technocratic socialist world system envisioned by many Leftists of the 19th and 20th centuries...
More at realfreenews.com
#collectivism #nwo #agenda #nwoagenda #socialist #technocracy #socialisttechnocracy #FabianSocialist #HGWells #GeorgeOrwell #oligarchy