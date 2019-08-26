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Central Bankers Embrace 4th Turning: Economic Reordering, Possibly War Ahead
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493 views • August 26, 2019
The “Fourth Turning”, a reordering of society, government and the economy, usually accompanied by economic collapse and war was embraced by the world’s central bankers as they met in Jackson Hole this weekend. Where are they stashing assets as they plot turmoil?
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