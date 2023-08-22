Create New Account
You can tell the Local Hawaiians don't like Biden and of course the US stole their Islands. So this is understandable that they don't trust the Haoles or their government.
This is going to be a huge battle between the locals and the big money development industry that include high rise condos , hotels, and everything else.  You have to remember Blackrock,
Vanguard and State Street own most of the Fortune 500 companies. So it is this group vs the locals.  This will be interesting to watch.  I do feel sorry for all the people they murdered with their Direct Energy Weapons, arsonists, with their  evil electric company that left the power on to burn out Lahaina

crimemauifires

