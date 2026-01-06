6.1.26: As the month of *BLECH* begins, the Left has declared WAR on law and order

An entire weekend of rioting outside an ICE detention center in Newark, NJ has made things clear: The Left is ready for WAR against law, order, rules, sovereignty, and citizens. They are threatening to kill federal agents and their families. They care about NOTHING but the illegal aliens that invaded the country under Biden...and it's time we responded in the only way they'll understand: Take them down. Fire hoses bother you? A relic from the 60's? Too bad. Fire hoses, tasers, pepper bombs...whatever is necessary. That's the ONLY way to W.I.N. a war. Whatever. Is. Necessary.



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