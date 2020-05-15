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NEW WORLD ORDER AT OUR DOOR, HR - 666 6
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9 views • May 15, 2020
On the surface, this bill may seem noble. In order to contain and stop the spread of the disease, it makes sense to identify and track down contacts to determine who, where, and how the disease is spreading. Finding people who are infected and/or have a high probability of getting infected or infecting others, even before they show symptoms, is a proactive way of helping to stop or at least slow down the spread of serious communicable diseases.
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