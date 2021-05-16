Pro Palestinian Protest World Wide

Pro Palestinian Protest World Widenot shown, how the zionist tried to disrupt the Pro Palestine protesters.clips taken from various sources.RT clip, RT News - May 16 2021 (12:00 MSK)16 May, 2021 10:05Children are caught in the crossfire in a week of rage between Israel and Gaza. Barrages of missiles from both sides have intensified all week, as the death toll has continued to climb. We speak to peace activist and Pink Floyd frontman, Roger Waters. Stop the madness- that's the plea of the Israeli president, as chaos reins on the streets as Arab and Jewish communities clash. Violence surges on all sides - with shops vandalized, cars torched, and one Arab driver is dragged from his vehicle and beaten unconscious. Tensions run high at pro-Palestinian rallies across Europe, as police disperse crowds condemning Israeli aggression. Medics are still fighting for the lives of those injured in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan, where nine people were killed. Relatives of the victims have been speaking of their heartache.Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)