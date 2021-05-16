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Pro Palestinian Protest World Wide
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131 views • May 16, 2021
Pro Palestinian Protest World Wide
not shown, how the zionist tried to disrupt the Pro Palestine protesters.
clips taken from various sources.
RT clip, RT News - May 16 2021 (12:00 MSK)
16 May, 2021 10:05
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/523902-rtnews-may-16-12msk/
Children are caught in the crossfire in a week of rage between Israel and Gaza. Barrages of missiles from both sides have intensified all week, as the death toll has continued to climb. We speak to peace activist and Pink Floyd frontman, Roger Waters. Stop the madness- that's the plea of the Israeli president, as chaos reins on the streets as Arab and Jewish communities clash. Violence surges on all sides - with shops vandalized, cars torched, and one Arab driver is dragged from his vehicle and beaten unconscious. Tensions run high at pro-Palestinian rallies across Europe, as police disperse crowds condemning Israeli aggression. Medics are still fighting for the lives of those injured in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan, where nine people were killed. Relatives of the victims have been speaking of their heartache.
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EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
not shown, how the zionist tried to disrupt the Pro Palestine protesters.
clips taken from various sources.
RT clip, RT News - May 16 2021 (12:00 MSK)
16 May, 2021 10:05
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/523902-rtnews-may-16-12msk/
Children are caught in the crossfire in a week of rage between Israel and Gaza. Barrages of missiles from both sides have intensified all week, as the death toll has continued to climb. We speak to peace activist and Pink Floyd frontman, Roger Waters. Stop the madness- that's the plea of the Israeli president, as chaos reins on the streets as Arab and Jewish communities clash. Violence surges on all sides - with shops vandalized, cars torched, and one Arab driver is dragged from his vehicle and beaten unconscious. Tensions run high at pro-Palestinian rallies across Europe, as police disperse crowds condemning Israeli aggression. Medics are still fighting for the lives of those injured in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan, where nine people were killed. Relatives of the victims have been speaking of their heartache.
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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