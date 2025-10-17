Happy School Kids! No Masks! No Vaccine Mandates! Parents, Teachers and Students will LOVE these!

https://liberty-1st-stuff.printify.me/ Perfect for school and PTA meetings! Take back our schools. Wear them and share them. Please consider over 60 unique designs at our Printiify storefront. Imprinted items will look great, better than some mockup images in these videos that are only 1200 to 2048 pixels wide but may seem over or undersized for some garment mockups. This is 1 of 15 new short videos, each 1.5 to 2.5 minutes so you can QUICKLY view each new design on garments, coffee cups, tote bags, can coolers and other print-on-demand POD offerings from Liberty 1st Stuff and Printify. Printify is the leading POD platform for creators and imprint vendors including creators with online storefronts on Etsy, Shopify and many other major marketing platforms. Link above is Printify's storefront without all the frills of the others, the app widgets for more precise mockups and other features. So far. Printify's core business is providing the best online POD production and delivery for fast cost effective custom creations. Printify has a great 30 day return policy if any product quality problem occurs. Their core business is not as an online marketing place. So far. We expect it will become a very popular go-to platform for creators and buyers very quickly.





Help raise awareness of our need to protect our personal sovereignty, bodily autonomy, health freedom, fully informed consent and natural medicine choices. We must fight to retain our human & constitutional rights!





These creations & thoughts are my own. They should not be projected onto or affixed in any way to any other person, company or platorm involved in the production, delivery or advertising of these Liberty 1st Stuff offerings. Let there be personal sovereignty, health freedom and bodily autonomy for all humans so it must include our natural, non genetically modified plant & animal food chain items. Thank you so very much for shopping here!