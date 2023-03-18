Vegan Protein Are You Getting Enough - MacKenzie Drebit

How can you know if you’re getting enough vegan protein in your diet? Is it true that all foods contain protein so if you’re on a plant-based diet you don’t need to be concerned about getting enough? Does broccoli really contain more protein than steak? In this video, we look at the best sources of plant-based protein and how to make sense of nutrient charts. We also look at the functions of protein in the body and why getting adequate amounts of protein every day is essential for good health. Have you been underestimating the importance of protein? Find out! Learn the truth about protein and how to structure your plant-based meals to ensure you’re getting enough.





